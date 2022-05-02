Special Weather Statement issued May 2 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 645 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Dubois to near Lewisville to 7 miles

southeast of Goshen. Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Dubois, Ririe Reservoir, Terreton,

Lorenzo, Goshen, Idmon, Ammon, Shelley, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon,

Menan, Ririe, Roberts, Firth, Lewisville and Mud Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.