Special Weather Statement issued May 2 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 714 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 10 miles west of Dubois to Ririe. Movement was

north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Rigby, Dubois, Ririe Reservoir, Lorenzo, Idmon, Sugar City,

Menan, Teton, Ririe, Parker, Hamer, Spencer, Archer, Egin, St

Anthony, Plano, Chester, Newdale and Thornton.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.