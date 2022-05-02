Special Weather Statement issued May 2 at 7:18PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 718 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles north of Richfield to 21 miles north of

Minidoka to near Lake Walcott. Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Carey, Neeley, Lake Walcott, western American Falls

Reservoir, Aberdeen, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Craters Of The

Moon, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Pilar Butte, Coxs Well

Airport and Laidlaw Corrals Airport.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.