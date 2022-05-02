Winter Weather Advisory issued May 2 at 3:00PM MDT until May 3 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 to 3

inches, except 4 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on

Tuesday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.