Winter Weather Advisory issued May 2 at 3:00PM MDT until May 3 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7
inches, except 6 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
* WHERE…Galena, Galena Summit, Stanley, Clayton, Copper Basin.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute Monday and morning
commute Tuesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
