Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 1:15AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with
locally higher amounts.
* WHERE…Tetons, Salt and Wyoming Range and Yellowstone Park.
* WHEN…Through 7 am Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads over Teton, Togwotee and Salt Passes
will become slick and snow covered. Outdoor enthusiasts should
be prepared for wet and cold conditions.
