Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 1:15AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with

locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Tetons, Salt and Wyoming Range and Yellowstone Park.

* WHEN…Through 7 am Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads over Teton, Togwotee and Salt Passes

will become slick and snow covered. Outdoor enthusiasts should

be prepared for wet and cold conditions.