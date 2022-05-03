Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 12:23AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 1220 AM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located along a line

extending from near Malad to near Saint Charles. Movement was north

at 35 mph.

Locations impacted include…

Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake,

Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Franklin,

Downey, Georgetown, Arimo, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida

Narrows Reservoir, Cherry Creek Rest Area and Virginia.

Regional webcams and mesonet stations show moderate to heavy snow

with reductions in visibility below one mile with wind gusts up to

35 mph.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.