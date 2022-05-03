Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 12:23AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1220 AM MDT, an area of heavy snow was located along a line
extending from near Malad to near Saint Charles. Movement was north
at 35 mph.
Locations impacted include…
Preston, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Lava Hot Springs, Swanlake,
Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Grace, Franklin,
Downey, Georgetown, Arimo, Saint Charles, Dingle, Thatcher, Oneida
Narrows Reservoir, Cherry Creek Rest Area and Virginia.
Regional webcams and mesonet stations show moderate to heavy snow
with reductions in visibility below one mile with wind gusts up to
35 mph.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.
Comments