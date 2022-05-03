Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of wet snow, mixed with rain early, then becoming
all snow this evening. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.
* WHERE…Sweetwater County, Southern lincoln County, and the
Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Ranges.
* WHEN…Late tonight through Wednesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads may become slick and snow covered
late tonight. This includes Interstate 80.
