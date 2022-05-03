Special Weather Statement issued May 3 at 6:04AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
Motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions this morning
with snowfall accumulations of a trace to two inches. Plan for
slippery road conditions that could impact the morning commute.
Reports of 1 to 2 inches have been observed along ID-26 between
Gooding and Shoshone. Marginal road surface temperatures between
32 and 40 degrees may limit roadway accumulations.
Slow down and use caution while traveling in areas of snow and low
visibility, allowing for extra time to reach your destination.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
heading to 511.idaho.gov.
