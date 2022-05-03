Winter Weather Advisory issued May 3 at 2:29AM MDT until May 3 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches, except 3 to 8 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute today.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.