today at 9:36 AM
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 3 at 2:29AM MDT until May 3 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches, except 6 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Locally higher amounts may exist in the White Clouds
Wilderness and Lost River Range.

* WHERE…Galena, Galena Summit, Stanley, Clayton, Copper Basin.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute today.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

