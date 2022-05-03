Winter Weather Advisory issued May 3 at 2:29AM MDT until May 3 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches, except 6 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Locally higher amounts may exist in the White Clouds

Wilderness and Lost River Range.

* WHERE…Galena, Galena Summit, Stanley, Clayton, Copper Basin.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute today.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.