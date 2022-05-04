Special Weather Statement issued May 4 at 4:16AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow showers. An additional 1 to 2 inches expected, with
locally higher amounts in the Wind River Range.
* WHERE…Sweetwater County, southern Lincoln County, Upper Green
River Basin, Western Wind River Range and Green Mountains.
* WHEN…Through this afternoon. The steadiest snow will be this
morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads may become slick and snow covered.
Road conditions should improve after mid morning.
Comments