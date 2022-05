Locally dense fog has developed early this morning leading to

reductions in visibility below 1/4 mile along I-15, US-20, and

US-26. Slow down and allow for extra time to reach your

destination, staying alert for areas of poor visibility. Fog

should dissipate within 3 hours after sunrise this morning.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.