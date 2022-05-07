Wind Advisory issued May 7 at 3:38AM MDT until May 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rough chop is likely on American Falls
Reservoir.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.