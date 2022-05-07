Winter Weather Advisory issued May 7 at 1:46PM MDT until May 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around an inch in
the lower elevations, including Salmon. Two to four inches in
the higher terrain and over mountain passes, including Williams
Creek Summit.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
