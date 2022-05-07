Winter Weather Advisory issued May 7 at 1:46PM MDT until May 8 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of around an inch in

the lower elevations, including Salmon. Two to four inches in

the higher terrain and over mountain passes, including Williams

Creek Summit.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.