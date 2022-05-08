Special Weather Statement issued May 8 at 2:25PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Nighttime accumulations 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Teton, Gros Ventre, Salt River, and Wyoming ranges.

* WHEN…Sunday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Teton Pass and Salt River Pass will see

accumulating snowfall by the Monday morning commute. Plan your

travel accordingly. While snow continues into Monday, the best

chance for accumulations will be through about sunrise Monday.