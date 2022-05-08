Special Weather Statement issued May 8 at 5:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
,,,Snow Showers Lowering Visibility in the Northeast Highlands
this evening…
At 600 pm MDT, weather spotters reported reduced visibility of
1/2 mile or less in the northeast highlands, from the Teton Valley
in the Driggs area, up to the Island Park area and the Idaho
Montana border north of Teton Valley. These showers will continue
through 800 pm MDT tonight.
Drivers should exercise caution driving through the Teton Valley
and Island Park area in northeast Idaho tonight.
