Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:50 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 8 at 1:50PM MDT until May 9 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
higher amounts possible on mountain passes and ridges.

* WHERE…Island Park, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content