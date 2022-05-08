Winter Weather Advisory issued May 8 at 1:50PM MDT until May 9 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches,
higher amounts possible on mountain passes and ridges.
* WHERE…Island Park, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments