Special Weather Statement issued May 9 at 3:51PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts

around 50 mph.

* WHERE…Sweetwater County and southern Lincoln County

* WHEN…The very strong wind will weaken a bit around 6 pm, but

especially around 8 PM.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mainly to transportation. There will likely

be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles,

including campers and tractor trailers.