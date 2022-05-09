Special Weather Statement issued May 9 at 3:51PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts
around 50 mph.
* WHERE…Sweetwater County and southern Lincoln County
* WHEN…The very strong wind will weaken a bit around 6 pm, but
especially around 8 PM.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Mainly to transportation. There will likely
be control issues for lightweight and high-profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers.
