Wind Advisory issued May 9 at 8:55AM MDT until May 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Craters of the Moon, INL, Mud lake, and St. Anthony area.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Local areas of blowing dust or sand

may reduce visibility at times.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.