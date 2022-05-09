Wind Advisory issued May 9 at 8:55AM MDT until May 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Craters of the Moon, INL, Mud lake, and St. Anthony area.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Local areas of blowing dust or sand
may reduce visibility at times.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
