Winter Weather Advisory issued May 9 at 3:12AM MDT until May 9 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches, higher amounts possible on mountain passes and ridges.
* WHERE…Island Park, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.