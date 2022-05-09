Winter Weather Advisory issued May 9 at 3:12AM MDT until May 9 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches, higher amounts possible on mountain passes and ridges.

* WHERE…Island Park, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.