Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 1:04 PM
Published 3:12 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued May 9 at 3:12AM MDT until May 9 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches, higher amounts possible on mountain passes and ridges.

* WHERE…Island Park, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content