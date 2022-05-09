Winter Weather Advisory issued May 9 at 8:58AM MDT until May 9 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow, moderate at times. Total snow accumulations of 2 to

4 inches, higher amounts possible over mountain passes and

ridges.

* WHERE…Island Park, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery late season wintry driving

conditions, especially over mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.