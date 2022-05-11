Lake Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 1:15PM MDT until May 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir and the Lower Snake River
Plain.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds can produce rough waves on area lakes and hazardous
boating conditions especially for small watercraft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
