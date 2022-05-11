Lake Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 1:15PM MDT until May 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir and the Lower Snake River

Plain.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds can produce rough waves on area lakes and hazardous

boating conditions especially for small watercraft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.