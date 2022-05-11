Special Weather Statement issued May 11 at 11:28AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…West to northwest wind, with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…The Upper Green River Basin and southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Through the day Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Impacts mainly to transportation. There
will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Snow showers
in the morning will likely reduce visibility. Roads may also become
slushy and snow covered.
