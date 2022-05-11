Special Weather Statement issued May 11 at 11:28AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. 3 to 6 inches of accumulation.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, the Absarokas, the Tetons.

* WHEN…This afternoon through Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although snow showers will develop over

Yellowstone and the Absarokas this afternoon, accumulating

snowfall is not expected until late tonight. This will include

Teton and Togwotee Passes. Plan your travel accordingly.