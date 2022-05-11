Wind Advisory issued May 11 at 1:15PM MDT until May 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Arco Desert and the Upper Snake River Plain, including
INL, Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, and St. Anthony.
* WHEN…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Blowing dust off recently turned fields may produce
reduced visibility and difficult driving conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
