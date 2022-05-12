Special Weather Statement issued May 12 at 1:08PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 107 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Egin, or 9 miles northwest of Rexburg, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rexburg, Rigby, Ashton, Dubois, Felt, Idmon, Henrys Lake, Terreton,

Marysville, Lorenzo, Sugar City, Menan, Teton, Roberts, Lewisville,

Mud Lake, Parker, Tetonia, Hamer and Spencer.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.