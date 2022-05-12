Special Weather Statement issued May 12 at 2:43PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 240 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of showers
moving northeast at 20 mph through the Island Park Area.
HAZARD…Wind gusts to 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could cause difficult driving conditions and
rough chop of area lakes.
Locations impacted include…
Rexburg, Rigby, Ashton, Dubois, Felt, Idmon, Henrys Lake, Terreton,
Marysville, Lorenzo, Sugar City, Menan, Teton, Roberts, Lewisville,
Mud Lake, Parker, Tetonia, Hamer and Spencer.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Henry’s and Island Park Reservoir, get out of the
water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can
strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to
safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Comments