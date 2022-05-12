Special Weather Statement issued May 12 at 4:29AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…West winds with gusts of 45 to 55 mph.
* WHERE…The Upper Green River Basin and southern Lincoln County.
* WHEN…This Afternoon through Sunset.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Impacts mainly to transportation. There
will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Snow showers
in the morning could briefly reduce visibility.
Comments