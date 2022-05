This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Widespread 3 to 6 inches of accumulation above 9000

feet.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, the Absarokas, and the

Tetons.

* WHEN…This Morning through This Evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wintry travel conditions are likely over

over mountain passes such as Togwotee and Teton, as well as in

the high terrain.