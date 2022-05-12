Special Weather Statement issued May 12 at 5:51PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Henrys

Lake, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds and accumulating hail of the roadway may create

difficult driving conditions while lightning and gusty

winds may produce hazardous boating conditions on Henry’s

Lake.

Locations impacted include…

Henrys Lake, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.

If on or near Henry’s Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.