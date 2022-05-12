Wind Advisory issued May 12 at 2:26AM MDT until May 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Arco Desert and the Upper Snake River Plain, including

INL, Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, and St. Anthony.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.