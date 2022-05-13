Special Weather Statement issued May 13 at 12:04PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Gusts to around 60 mph are possible in the higher elevations.

* WHERE…Much of central and southern Wyoming.

* WHEN…Through 7 pm this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Impacts mainly to transportation. There

will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile

vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.