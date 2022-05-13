Special Weather Statement issued May 13 at 12:04PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
Gusts to around 60 mph are possible in the higher elevations.
* WHERE…Much of central and southern Wyoming.
* WHEN…Through 7 pm this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Impacts mainly to transportation. There
will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
