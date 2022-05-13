Wind Advisory issued May 13 at 12:49PM MDT until May 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert and Upper and Lower Snake River Plain

including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…Continuing until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Blow dust may reduce visibility.

Rough chop on area lakes may create hazardous boating conditions

particularly for small watercraft.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.