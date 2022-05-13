Wind Advisory issued May 13 at 3:01AM MDT until May 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…The Arco Desert and Upper and Lower Snake Plain

including Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, and Fort Hall.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds and rough waves on the

American Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for

small craft.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.