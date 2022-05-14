Wind Advisory issued May 14 at 2:20PM MDT until May 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, and Roberts.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are likely on I-15

north of Idaho Falls.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.