Wind Advisory issued May 14 at 2:20PM MDT until May 14 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, and Roberts.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are likely on I-15
north of Idaho Falls.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
