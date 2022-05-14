Wind Advisory issued May 14 at 2:24AM MDT until May 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Across the Arco Desert including Mud Lake, INL, Atomic
City and Craters of the Moon
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments