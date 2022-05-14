Wind Advisory issued May 14 at 2:24AM MDT until May 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Across the Arco Desert including Mud Lake, INL, Atomic

City and Craters of the Moon

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.