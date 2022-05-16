Special Weather Statement issued May 16 at 1:52PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 150 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Sun Valley, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Additional thunderstorms are anticipated to develop over the area in

the next hour.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Mackay, Mackay Reservoir, Chilly Barton

Flat, Clyde, Copper Basin Airport and Mt Borah.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.