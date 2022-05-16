Special Weather Statement issued May 16 at 5:14PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Showers and thunderstorms in the area may have frequent

lightning and gusty outflow winds up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park including Old Faithful.

* WHEN…Through around 8 PM this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds can occur, even if

precipitation is not reaching the ground. Lightning can strike

away from the storm center. If you hear thunder, go indoors into

a sturdy structure.