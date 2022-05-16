Special Weather Statement issued May 16 at 5:14PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Showers and thunderstorms in the area may have frequent
lightning and gusty outflow winds up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park including Old Faithful.
* WHEN…Through around 8 PM this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds can occur, even if
precipitation is not reaching the ground. Lightning can strike
away from the storm center. If you hear thunder, go indoors into
a sturdy structure.
Comments