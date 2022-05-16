Special Weather Statement issued May 16 at 6:42PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 641 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mystic Falls, or near Old Faithful, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Mystic Falls around 645 PM MDT.

Old Faithful, Fairy Falls, Kepler Cascades and Scaup Lake around

650 PM MDT.

Fountain Paint Pot and Craig Pass around 655 PM MDT.

Gibbons Falls around 700 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Virginia Cascade,

Canyon, Lower Falls, Cascade Lake and Grebe Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle immediately.