Special Weather Statement issued May 16 at 7:22PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 721 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Salt River Pass, or 20 miles south of Afton, moving northeast at 45

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Wyoming Peak and Mount Coffin around 740 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Middle Piney Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.