Lake Wind Advisory issued May 17 at 1:35PM MDT until May 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir Wednesday. Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall on Thursday.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory from noon to 8 PM MDT
Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes
will create hazardous conditions, especially for small craft.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
