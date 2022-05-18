Lake Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 3:02PM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain including the cities of
Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this
evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
