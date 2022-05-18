Lake Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 4:05AM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory today, southwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch
Thursday, west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts around 45 to 55
mph likely.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir Wednesday. Pocatello,
Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall on Thursday.
* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from noon today to 9 PM MDT
this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Blowing dust lowering
visibilities is possible today and likely on Thursday. Travel
could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.