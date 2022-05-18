Lake Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 4:05AM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory today, southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch

Thursday, west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts around 45 to 55

mph likely.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir Wednesday. Pocatello,

Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall on Thursday.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from noon today to 9 PM MDT

this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday morning

through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Blowing dust lowering

visibilities is possible today and likely on Thursday. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.