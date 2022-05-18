Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 1:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, gusting up to 50

mph.

* WHERE…The Upper Green River Basin, including Big Piney,

Pinedale and the Hoback Junction.

* WHEN…8 AM to 6 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Impacts mainly to transportation. There

will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile

vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.