Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 1:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, gusting up to 50
mph.
* WHERE…The Upper Green River Basin, including Big Piney,
Pinedale and the Hoback Junction.
* WHEN…8 AM to 6 PM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Impacts mainly to transportation. There
will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
