Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 1:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph, gusting up to 50
mph.

* WHERE…The Upper Green River Basin, including Big Piney,
Pinedale and the Hoback Junction.

* WHEN…8 AM to 6 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Impacts mainly to transportation. There
will likely be control issues for lightweight and high-profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.

