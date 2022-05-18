Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 1:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 35

to 45 mph.

* WHERE…The Jackson Valley.

* WHEN…11 PM Tonight to 6 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur around

sunrise Thursday. Impacts mainly to transportation. There will

likely be control issues for lightweight and high- profile

vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.