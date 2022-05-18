Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 1:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 35
to 45 mph.
* WHERE…The Jackson Valley.
* WHEN…11 PM Tonight to 6 PM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur around
sunrise Thursday. Impacts mainly to transportation. There will
likely be control issues for lightweight and high- profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Comments