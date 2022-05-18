Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:57 PM

Special Weather Statement issued May 18 at 1:57PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 35
to 45 mph.

* WHERE…The Jackson Valley.

* WHEN…11 PM Tonight to 6 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur around
sunrise Thursday. Impacts mainly to transportation. There will
likely be control issues for lightweight and high- profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.

Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content