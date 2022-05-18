Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 3:02PM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Arco Desert and the Upper Snake River Plain including

Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and

St. Anthony.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this

evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM MDT

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.