Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 3:02PM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Arco Desert and the Upper Snake River Plain including
Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and
St. Anthony.
* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 9 PM MDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
