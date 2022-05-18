Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 3:02PM MDT until May 19 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected,
localized gusts around 65 mph possible near Idahome and Yale
along I-84.
* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Eastern Magic Valley, the Raft River
Region, the Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains,
Caribou Range
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
