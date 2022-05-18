Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 4:05AM MDT until May 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory today, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch

Thursday, west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts around 45 to 55

mph likely.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,

Roberts, Rexburg and St Anthony.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 9 PM MDT this

evening. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday morning

through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Blowing dust will make

driving difficult. Road closures are possible today and likely

on Thursday. Travel could be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.