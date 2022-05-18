Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 8:55PM MDT until May 19 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected, localized gusts around 65 mph possible near Idahome

and Yale along I-84.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Eastern Magic Valley, the Raft

River Region, the Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Blackfoot

Mountains, Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust are possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.